Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Working To Be Released This Week With New Hardware Enablement Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 11 February 2019 at 08:20 AM EST. 7 Comments
UBUNTU --
After failing to make it out last week due to a boot failure bug blocking the release, Ubuntu developers are working on getting out the 18.04.2 LTS point release this week that will ship a new Hardware Enablement "HWE" stack.

Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS was delayed last week due to that blocker bug with a revised target of shipping this second point release to the Bionic Beaver on Thursday, 14 February.

As of this morning, they still seem to be running a bit behind schedule for that target but they do now have RC images for testing. These Ubuntu 18.04.2 release candidate images are encouraged for testing. However, the new Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS server spin with its "Subiquity" installer likely won't be ready for testing until tomorrow due to needing some additional work.

If all goes well and no blocker bugs come up in the next few days, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS should be out on Valentine's Day. Making this somewhat exciting is that it offers up the new "HWE" stack -- the Linux kernel and Mesa/display stack from Ubuntu 18.10 now available on the Long Term Support base. This HWE stack will offer up better graphics driver support and compatibility than what's been available to date in the Ubuntu 18.04 kernel, including broader hardware support in general thanks to the move from Linux 4.15 to 4.18 along with the other exciting kernel bits that landed between those kernel releases.

Beyond the HWE stack, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS ships with the latest Bionic packages that in the process have provided a ton of bug fixes over 18.04.0/18.04.1 from last year. Details on the bugs resolved by Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS are outlined on this Wiki page.

Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" meanwhile remains under development for debut on 18 April. The Ubuntu 19.04 feature freeze is coming up next week on 21 February while the UI freeze is set for 14 March.
