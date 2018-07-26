For those that tend to wait for the first point release of a new Ubuntu LTS relase before upgrading, Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is now available.
Ubuntu 18.04.1 incorporates various bug fixes and minor improvements since this latest Long Term Support release. This does include various security improvements too. On the server side one of the most user-facing changes is the improved server installer being in much better shape than when Subiquity first shipped in Ubuntu Server 18.04.0.
Additional details on the minor Ubuntu 18.04.1 update can be found via ubuntu-announce.
