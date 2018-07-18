Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Introducing Revised Server Installer, Adds Missing Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 July 2018 at 09:23 AM EDT.
With the April release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the server front was a brand new, in-house developed server installer created by Canonical to differentiate it from Debian's long-used text installer for the Ubuntu Server images. While it offered a fresh look and some new features, it shipped without many features common to Linux server installers. Fortunately, that is changing with the upcoming Ubuntu Server 18.04.1 release.

As expected, Canonical is filling in the gaps with their new server installer dubbed Subiquity. With the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS release they will be shipping a new version of this installer.

This updated installer now supports LVM, RAID, VLAN, and bonds -- important features missing originally from Ubuntu Server 18.04.0. The functionality is now in place with the latest daily images although the text-based user-interface is still being refined.


More details can be found on the mailing list. Those wishing to try out the latest installer improvements can do so via the latest daily live images.

Meanwhile, Canonical is also still pursuing a new Ubuntu desktop installer that will potentially be built with an HTML5 user interface and other radical changes. It's not clear yet if that will be ready in time for the October release of Ubuntu 18.10.
