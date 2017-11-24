Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
While Canonical abandoned their work on the Unity desktop environment in favor of the Unity-inspired customized GNOME Shell that debuted in Ubuntu 17.10, some within the community have remained interested in maintaining Unity 7 and even getting it into an official spin/flavor of Ubuntu.

Posted today to the community.ubuntu.com was a Unity maintenance roadmap, reiterating the hope by some in the Ubuntu community for Ubuntu Unity to become an official LTS distribution of Ubuntu. They are hoping to make it an official flavor alongside Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Xubuntu, and others.

Right now they are planning for new Ubuntu Unity development releases roughly every week but may end up getting on the Ubuntu CD Image server for builds and thus eliminate the need for a PPA or third-party infrastructure.

This effort is about the Unity 7 desktop and not the Unity 8 convergent desktop that some third-parties like UBports are trying to develop and push into a state for eventual release.
