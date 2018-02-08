Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Policy Forming For Allowing Snaps By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 February 2018 at 09:58 PM EST. 10 Comments
UBUNTU --
Steve Langasek of Canonical has laid out a draft proposal about allowing Snaps to be shipping by default with the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release.

In Ubuntu MATE 17.10 there were the first Snaps by default but for Ubuntu 18.04 proper is when there should be Snaps installed by default.

"We are confident that snaps today represent a solid delivery vehicle for third-party software on top of Ubuntu, and that snaps stand as a first-class alternative to deb packages for Ubuntu users where appropriate," Langasek wrote.

Having Snaps by default on Ubuntu still means a commitment to clean updates, only Snaps fro mstable channels, and Snaps must be available from source that can be downloaded from Launchpad (weeding out binary-only packages, etc). Maintenance/security policies will be similar for Snaps as with existing Debiasn packages.

More details on this Snap proposal for Ubuntu here and this Wiki page.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might Ship With OpenJDK 10, Transition To OpenJDK 11
Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS Delayed Due To Spectre & Meltdown
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Canonical Once Again Aiming To Improve Ubuntu's Boot Speed
Ubuntu Preparing Kernel Updates With IBRS/IBPB For Spectre Mitigation
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0