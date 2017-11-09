Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might End Up Redoing The System Sounds
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 November 2017 at 09:19 AM EST.
The latest in the development of the "Bionic Beaver" is that new system sounds might come to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Following a discussion, there appears to be interest in redoing the system sounds for the Beaver release. Though at the moment there is no new sounds already being suggested as the replacement and a shortage of resources by the Ubuntu desktop team itself. The sounds of Ubuntu Touch were also brought up into the discussion.

I'm mostly covering this out of curiosity: do people still care about the default OS sounds or even enable them? A Phoronix reader pointed this discussion to me, but really haven't heard of many passionate individuals about Linux desktop system sounds in years, so as such figured it would yield some interesting forum discussions.

For those wishing to reminisce over the old and distinguished Ubuntu startup sound:

