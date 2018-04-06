Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 April 2018 at 05:19 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The final beta release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" is now ready for testing ahead of the official launch expected at the end of April.

This is the final and only beta where Ubuntu itself with the desktop, server, and cloud products are participating in while there are also the community spins including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.

Canonical is still on course for being able to ship Ubuntu 18.04 officially on 26 April. Prior to that still is the final freeze and release candidate on 19 April.

Release notes and all the details on today's final beta can be found via ubuntu-announce.
