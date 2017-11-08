Daily ISOs Begin For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver"
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 November 2017 at 12:44 PM EST. 15 Comments
Ubuntu is back to spinning daily ISOs of their latest development packages in preparation for the next release, which this time around is the 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" Long Term Support release.

Those wishing to closely track (and test) the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS state can now begin downloading the images.

With Ubuntu 32-bit ISOs having been dropped during the 17.10 cycle, there are just the 64-bit images to download on the desktop side.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is scheduled to release on 26 April as this newest LTS release to be supported by Canonical for a period of five years.

Stay tuned for more on Ubuntu 18.04 developments as its cycle heats up and of course there will be plenty of benchmarks coming in time.
