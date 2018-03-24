Ubuntu 18.04's Automatic Suspend Shows Linux Suspend Can Still Be An Issue In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 March 2018 at 10:57 AM EDT. 10 Comments
One of the subtle changes that seemed to have been made during the Ubuntu 18.04 development cycle is automatic suspend now being enabled by default on desktop systems.

Automatic suspend is flipped on with Ubuntu 18.04 desktop after a twenty minute delay of being idle, at least on several systems I've been running the daily Bionic Beaver with this month.

This caught me off guard on a few systems, wondering at first why some test systems were going into suspend out-of-the-box on Ubuntu 18.04 during the benchmarking process... And then for some systems, sadly seeing suspend can cause problems on some desktop hardware still in 2018 when using the up-to-date kernel.


On a few systems they have not resumed nicely, but more on that later. Just wanted to pass along this quick PSA for anyone else trying out recent Ubuntu 18.04 daily ISOs and wondering why your system may be suspending, or at least trying to do so successfully, as I don't recall any announcement about this default policy change.
