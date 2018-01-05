Ubuntu 17.10 To Be Re-Released Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 January 2018 at 07:53 PM EST. 7 Comments
Last month Ubuntu 17.10 ISOs were pulled due to a BIOS/UEFI corrupting problem. They got the problem under control by the end of December and there is a software fix available for affected laptops, particularly a number of Lenovo laptops and those from a few other vendors. Next week a fixed Ubuntu 17.10 release is now expected.

Steve Langasek has relayed that their re-spins of Ubuntu 17.10 installation media should be available on 11 January. That is their target release date but to make that happen they are encouraging users to now test out this updated installation media.

Details and advanced download links for those wanting to test this re-spun installation media, which disables the Intel SPI driver from its Linux 4.13-based kernel, can be found via the announcement posted Friday evening to ubuntu-release.

It's worth noting that no other changes were made to the Ubuntu 17.10 installation media, whether it be updated packages or including the fixes for Spectre/Meltdown... Those wanting those fixes/updates out-of-the-box will need to wait for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS in April or simply run your stable release updates post-install on any supported Ubuntu release. Canonical is still working on getting their KPTI-patched kernel updates out by 9 January.
