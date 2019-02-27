Ubuntu 16.04.5 was scheduled to be the last point release of the Xenial Xerus, but the recent Debian APT security vulnerability led to Canonical coming up with Ubuntu 16.04.6 in order to ship this package management vulnerability with the Ubuntu 16.04 Long Term Support install media. That point release is now available.
For those still relying upon Ubuntu 16.04.6, this release just offers up updated install media for the APT security vulnerability as well as other security updates to different packages, but doesn't yield anything compared to what users can already enjoy if updating their Ubuntu Xenial installation post-install -- in other words, no new hardware enablement stack, etc, like some scheduled LTS releases enjoy.
Kubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.6 LTS, and Ubuntu MATE 16.04.6 are participating along with the official Ubuntu release images.
More details on Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS via today's release announcement.
