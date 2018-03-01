After being delayed due to Spectre and Meltdown with the Canonical developers busy mitigating those CPU security vulnerabilities, the Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS release was rolled out a few minutes ago.
Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS is the latest installment to the Xenial Xerus and the last point release prior to this April's release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver." Ubuntu 16.04.4 offers a new hardware enablement stack of the Linux kernel, Mesa, and other components found within Ubuntu 17.10. This is particularly good news for updated open-source graphics driver support and performance along with the Linux 4.13-based kernel generally working better with more modern PCs.
But it's important to note that this Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS stack doesn't include AMDGPU DC for working with Raven Ridge / Vega, there isn't the official Intel Coffee Lake graphics support, etc. For that you will need to be rolling your own packages or relying upon the popular third-party PPAs.
This release also bundles in all of the latest relevant security updates/fixes for 16.04. More details on Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS via the release announcement.
Participating flavors today besides Ubuntu proper include Kubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.4 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.4 LTS and Ubuntu Studio 16.04.4 LTS.
