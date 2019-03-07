Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 7 March 2019 at 01:15 PM EST. 1 Comment
Following the recent emergency release of Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS to get out updated install media that addresses the recent APT security vulnerability and in the process other bug fixes too, Ubuntu 14.04.6 has now been released as a similar update.

Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS is an unscheduled update to the aging Trusty Tahr but was warranted to get new install media that addresses the APT vulnerability. While in the process, the other updated SRU'ed packages were pulled in that also provide various other bug fixes compared to 14.04.5. This release does not ship a new hardware enablement stack or any other changes outside of these updated packages from the Trusty archive.

Details on Ubuntu 14.04.6 LTS via the ubuntu-announce list.
