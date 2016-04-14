Canonical Extending Ubuntu 14.04/16.04 LTS Support To Ten Years
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 September 2021 at 08:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical is announcing this morning they are extending the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS "Trusty Tahr" and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS "Xenial Xerus" releases to a ten year lifespan.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS were already on a ten year support plan while Canonical has decided retroactively to extend 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS to ten years too, as such they will now be supported until April 2024 and April 2026, respectively.

These older Ubuntu Long Term Support releases had been maintained for a period of five years under Canonical's extended security maintenance (ESM) offered to organizations while now they are providing ten years of support to paying customers. The only change today is around 14.04/16.04 LTS with 18.04/20.04 LTS sticking to their already committed ten year cycles.

In a press release set to hit the wire, Canonical attributes this LTS extension for the older releases to being around better economics on infrastructure upgrades by their clients and the growing need around cybersecurity. Canonical's Extended Security Maintenance period is focused on offering security updates and prominent fixes to clients, including live-patching of Linux kernel security vulnerabilities.
6 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released To Correct Broken Install Media
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Special Being Prepared To Deal With Unbootable Media
Ubuntu 21.10 Delivering Some Performance Gains On The Intel Core i9 11900K
Snapcraft 6.0 Coming To Finally Move From Ubuntu 18.04 To 20.04 LTS Base, Phase Out i386
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Released With Fixes, Newer Hardware Enablement Stack
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa