Ubisoft Is Hiring A Linux Developer For An "Unannounced Project" But Don't Get Too Excited
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 December 2021 at 05:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Ubisoft issued a new job posting for a Linux developer, which has many Linux gamers excited especially as it's mentioned for an "unannounced project." Unfortunately, contrary to all the emailed tips in overnight about the job posting, it ultimately will likely prove to be of little interest to the gaming community.

A new Ubisoft job posting is looking for a senior programmer that is experienced with Linux and in particular Debian. While one might think that this is in relation to the upcoming Valve Steam Deck, Steam OS 3.0 is Arch Linux based where it's the now defunct former SteamOS builds that were based on Debian. If the Debian focus is accurate, it's possible this job role has something to do with Google's Stadia. The job role also makes mention of experience in Google Cloud SDK. Debian is the default operating system currently in Google Cloud. Meanwhile another popular Linux target with increasing gaming ambitions is Tesla's in-vehicle infotainment system though that is running on Ubuntu.

The job posting also makes mention of GPUOpen, which is AMD's gaming development integration initiative, while not mentioning NVIDIA GameWorks.


The job role also notes that it's a "C++ Backend Developer" role, diminishing hopes it's for some game engine porting on the client side or anything to directly benefit Linux gamers. The Ubisoft job post also outlines work on OpenSSL, Numpy, Numba, OpenTelemetry, micro-services, and other indicators that it is more for server-side Linux work.

In any case, experienced senior-level Linux programmers interested in possible backend work for Ubisoft in Sweden can learn more via this job ad.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux
Godot 4.0 Alpha Is Near, Another Pre-Alpha Build Available
More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux
O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
FUTEX2 futex_waitv Wired Up For Other Architectures With Linux 5.16-rc3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features