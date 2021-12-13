Ubisoft Is Hiring A Linux Developer For An "Unannounced Project" But Don't Get Too Excited

Ubisoft issued a new job posting for a Linux developer, which has many Linux gamers excited especially as it's mentioned for an "unannounced project." Unfortunately, contrary to all the emailed tips in overnight about the job posting, it ultimately will likely prove to be of little interest to the gaming community.A new Ubisoft job posting is looking for a senior programmer that is experienced with Linux and in particular Debian. While one might think that this is in relation to the upcoming Valve Steam Deck, Steam OS 3.0 is Arch Linux based where it's the now defunct former SteamOS builds that were based on Debian. If the Debian focus is accurate, it's possible this job role has something to do with Google's Stadia. The job role also makes mention of experience in Google Cloud SDK. Debian is the default operating system currently in Google Cloud. Meanwhile another popular Linux target with increasing gaming ambitions is Tesla's in-vehicle infotainment system though that is running on Ubuntu.The job posting also makes mention of GPUOpen, which is AMD's gaming development integration initiative, while not mentioning NVIDIA GameWorks.

The job role also notes that it's a "C++ Backend Developer" role, diminishing hopes it's for some game engine porting on the client side or anything to directly benefit Linux gamers. The Ubisoft job post also outlines work on OpenSSL, Numpy, Numba, OpenTelemetry, micro-services, and other indicators that it is more for server-side Linux work.In any case, experienced senior-level Linux programmers interested in possible backend work for Ubisoft in Sweden can learn more via this job ad