Ubuntu Desktop ZFS Install Support Lands In Ubiquity Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 October 2019 at 08:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
With less than two weeks to go until the Ubuntu 19.10 release, on Friday the experimental ZFS root file-system install support was merged into the Ubuntu desktop "Ubiquity" installer.

Merged into Ubiquity on Friday was the last minute work on adding a ZFS file-system option to the guided partitioning setup of Ubiquity. This allows Ubuntu 19.10 users to deploy Ubuntu atop a root ZFS file-system install in an easy-to-use manner and making use of Ubuntu's growing ZFS On Linux support. This ZFS integration work on the Ubuntu desktop has been one of the features we've been looking forward to about this month's Ubuntu 19.10 release.

Canonical developers also continue working on their Zsys support around Ubuntu ZFS, but for 19.10 it looks like that will still very much be a work-in-progress. Further ZFS support improvements are expected for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle.

EXT4, of course, will remain the default Ubuntu file-system at least for the foreseeable future. Some fresh Ubuntu ZFS benchmarks coming up shortly.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
PHP 7.3 Is In Ubuntu 19.10, PHP 7.4 Hopefully Will Make It Into Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 19.10 Beta Released - The Eoan Ermine Brings The Latest Linux Goods
Ubuntu's ZFS Installation Work Will Continue Into The 20.04 LTS Cycle
Ubuntu/Mir Developer Issues Porting Guide To Help Port MATE To Wayland
The 32-Bit Packages That Will Continue To Be Supported Through Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 19.10 To Boot Faster Thanks To LZ4 Compression
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September