Ubuntu Desktop ZFS Install Support Lands In Ubiquity Installer

With less than two weeks to go until the Ubuntu 19.10 release, on Friday the experimental ZFS root file-system install support was merged into the Ubuntu desktop "Ubiquity" installer.
Merged into Ubiquity on Friday was the last minute work on adding a ZFS file-system option to the guided partitioning setup of Ubiquity. This allows Ubuntu 19.10 users to deploy Ubuntu atop a root ZFS file-system install in an easy-to-use manner and making use of Ubuntu's growing ZFS On Linux support. This ZFS integration work on the Ubuntu desktop has been one of the features we've been looking forward to about this month's Ubuntu 19.10 release.
Canonical developers also continue working on their Zsys support around Ubuntu ZFS, but for 19.10 it looks like that will still very much be a work-in-progress. Further ZFS support improvements are expected for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle.
EXT4, of course, will remain the default Ubuntu file-system at least for the foreseeable future. Some fresh Ubuntu ZFS benchmarks coming up shortly.
