USB4 Support Lands In The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 January 2020 at 08:50 PM EST. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Ahead of USB4 devices expected to begin appearing later this year, the Linux 5.6 kernel is wired up with initial USB4 support.

We were expecting USB4 in Linux 5.6 and indeed it has happened. It was just last September that the USB4 specification was published but allowing this Linux kernel enablement to come rather quickly is that it's based on Thunderbolt 3. This USB4 enablement for the Linux kernel is based in large part on the existing Thunderbolt Linux code.

Intel's big open-source team was able to get the initial USB4 code ready for Linux 5.6. This USB4 support also shifts the Kconfig options to the USB4 naming scheme from Thunderbolt.


Besides the USB4 support in Linux 5.6, other USB/Thunderbolt work includes support for separate DisplayPort alternate mode devices within the Type-C code, the ability to handle USB wake events from USB devices in S2 mode (USB Wake-On), many NVIDIA Tegra USB updates, support for the MediaTek MUSB controller, support for USB 3.x tunnels within Thunderbolt, and various other USB support improvements.

The complete list of USB changes for Linux 5.6 via this pull request which has since been merged to mainline.
3 Comments
Related News
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
The Big Set Of x86 Changes Hit The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Many Linux 5.6 Sound Driver Updates Especially On The Intel / Sound Open Firmware Front
Power Management + ACPI Updates Submitted For The Linux 5.6 Kernel
LLVM Founder Chris Lattner Joins SiFive To Lead Platform Engineering
The CUPS Printing System Lead Developer Has Left Apple, Begins Developing "LPrint"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
New Linux System Call Proposed To Let User-Space Pin Themselves To Specific CPU Cores
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane