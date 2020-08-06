The USB and Thunderbolt subsystem changes have already been merged into the in-development Linux 5.9 kernel.
Since preliminary USB4 support was added to Linux 5.6, which is largely based on Intel's existing Thunderbolt code, succeeding kernels have worked towards getting that USB4 code squared away. With Linux 5.9 that work has continued.
On the USB4 front for Linux 5.9 is improving the config symbol help text, adding USB4 support to the Intel PMC MUX driver, USB4 port sideband operations for retimer access, retry support for USB4 block read operation, and a variety of other changes.
Also in the USB area for Linux 5.9 is the cleaning up of its language/terminology. Following the recent Linux inclusive terminology guidelines, USB maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has removed code and comment such as replacing "master/slave" with "host/device", USB slave as USB gadget, master as controller, and similar references.
This pull request also has various Thunderbolt updates, the usual assortment of USB gadget driver updates, USB Type-C additions, and other changes. More details with this pull request since merged to mainline.
