USB Cleans Up Its Terminology, Continued USB4 Work For Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 August 2020 at 08:52 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The USB and Thunderbolt subsystem changes have already been merged into the in-development Linux 5.9 kernel.

Since preliminary USB4 support was added to Linux 5.6, which is largely based on Intel's existing Thunderbolt code, succeeding kernels have worked towards getting that USB4 code squared away. With Linux 5.9 that work has continued.

On the USB4 front for Linux 5.9 is improving the config symbol help text, adding USB4 support to the Intel PMC MUX driver, USB4 port sideband operations for retimer access, retry support for USB4 block read operation, and a variety of other changes.

Also in the USB area for Linux 5.9 is the cleaning up of its language/terminology. Following the recent Linux inclusive terminology guidelines, USB maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has removed code and comment such as replacing "master/slave" with "host/device", USB slave as USB gadget, master as controller, and similar references.

This pull request also has various Thunderbolt updates, the usual assortment of USB gadget driver updates, USB Type-C additions, and other changes. More details with this pull request since merged to mainline.
1 Comment
Related News
Perf Changes For Linux 5.9 Include Intel Arch LBR, Hygon RAPL, Comet Lake Uncore
Linux 5.9 Introducing A Multi-Color LED Framework
Corsair Commander Pro Driver Sent In To Linux 5.9
Linux 5.9 Dropping The Unicore 32-bit RISC Architecture
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
MSM Open-Source Driver Continues On Qualcomm Adreno 640/650 Series Bring-Up
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting