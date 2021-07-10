USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 10 July 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Linux 5.14 has re-landed support for improvements to lower the latency of its USB audio driver.

Recently there was work by Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE to reduce the latency of the USB audio driver during audio playback. The improvements have been successfully tested with PulseAudio, JACK, PipeWire, and other user-space software.

That USB audio driver latency reduction work was sent in last week as part of the Linux sound driver updates that also included support for a lot of new sound hardware. But Linus Torvalds ended up discovering that work hung one of his systems so he reverted the problematic code.

Submitted on Friday as part of sound fixes was that work to reduce the latency at playback start with the usb-audio driver.

The pull request landed without any commentary by Torvalds so it appears to be all in good shape this time around.
