Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his feature pull requests this morning for the newly-started Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.
Up first was the USB subsystem work for this next kernel cycle. Some of the USB highlights in his pull include:
- Host run-time power management by default for Intel's Alpine Ridge and Titan Ridge controllers.
- Big updates to the USBTMC (USB Test and Measurement) driver.
- Continued code churn around the USB Type-C driver.
- New PHY drivers for Cadence, Socionext, FUSB302, and other USB driver work.
The complete list of USB work for this next kernel can be found here.
There is also the char/misc driver patches consisting of:
- Exciting us the most of this pull request is the ee1004 driver for being able to read DDR4 memory SPD data. This driver will work with decode-dimms for reading accurate RAM SPD information rather than having to rely upon the potentially inaccurate BIOS DMI outputs up to this point. A shame it's taken so long to get this driver to mainline for DDR4 memory especially with the driver being written last year and idling all this time.
- Various code work to the recently merged SoundWire code.
- A lot of nvmem driver code churn as well as to the vmw_balloon driver, Android Goldfish, Coreboot, and other areas.
The char/misc changes are listed here.
