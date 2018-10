Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his feature pull requests this morning for the newly-started Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.Up first was the USB subsystem work for this next kernel cycle. Some of the USB highlights in his pull include:- Host run-time power management by default for Intel's Alpine Ridge and Titan Ridge controllers.- Big updates to the USBTMC (USB Test and Measurement) driver.- Continued code churn around the USB Type-C driver.- New PHY drivers for Cadence, Socionext, FUSB302, and other USB driver work.The complete list of USB work for this next kernel can be found here There is also the char/misc driver patches consisting of:- Exciting us the most of this pull request is the ee1004 driver for being able to read DDR4 memory SPD data . This driver will work with decode-dimms for reading accurate RAM SPD information rather than having to rely upon the potentially inaccurate BIOS DMI outputs up to this point. A shame it's taken so long to get this driver to mainline for DDR4 memory especially with the driver being written last year and idling all this time.- Various code work to the recently merged SoundWire code.- A lot of nvmem driver code churn as well as to the vmw_balloon driver, Android Goldfish, Coreboot, and other areas.The char/misc changes are listed here