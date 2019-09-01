As expected after Intel provided Thunderbolt 3 to the USB Promoter Group royalty-free earlier this year, the USB 4.0 "USB4" specification was published today and indeed based on the Thunderbolt protocol specification.
USB 4.0 doubles the maximum aggregate bandwidth and allows for multiple simultaneous data and display protocols. USB4 allows for two-lane operation on existing Type-C cables and up to 40 Gbps operation on certified 40 Gbps cables. USB4 is backwards compatible with USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.
More details via today's announcement with USB-IF publishing the USB4 specification.
