If you are looking out for a SATA 2.5-inch HDD/SSD to USB3 adapter, the Sabrent EC-SS31 is quite simple, works with Linux, supports USB 3.1, and retails for about $10 USD.The Sabrent EC-SS31 supports USB 3.1, UASP, is a very simplistic design with just being an adapter for a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD drive and not an enclosure, and requires just a single USB cable.

It's simple and gets the job done quite well if that's all you need.

Currently this drive can be found for $9.99 USD on Amazon if this is what you're after.