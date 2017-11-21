Sabrent EC-SS31: A $10 USB 3.1 To SATA 2.5-Inch Drive Adapter
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 November 2017 at 05:44 PM EST. 1 Comment
If you are looking out for a SATA 2.5-inch HDD/SSD to USB3 adapter, the Sabrent EC-SS31 is quite simple, works with Linux, supports USB 3.1, and retails for about $10 USD.

The Sabrent EC-SS31 supports USB 3.1, UASP, is a very simplistic design with just being an adapter for a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD drive and not an enclosure, and requires just a single USB cable.


It's simple and gets the job done quite well if that's all you need.


Currently this drive can be found for $9.99 USD on Amazon if this is what you're after.


While it officially advertises macOS and Windows support, it does work fine under Linux with my testing of recent distributions. Its chipset is from VIA Labs with an ID of 0x6715.

For some quick comparison tests, I ran it up against the USB 3.0 StarTech enclosure as well as when connecting the SSD directly to a SATA 3.0 cable. For testing a Crucial MX300 series 525GB SSD was used from the system running Ubuntu 17.10 with the Linux 4.15 Git kernel.



This Sabrent USB 3.1 adapter is understandably faster than the USB 3.0 StarTech adapter, but obviously it's not capable of SATA 3.0 speeds.




More test results can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. The product can be found at Amazon for $9.99.
