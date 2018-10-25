UPower 0.99.9 Released, Near v1.0 For this Linux Power Management Middleware
UPower, the power management abstraction layer born out of DeviceKit for providing information on power sources and other data, is still on the trek towards version 1.0.

Since 2013 has been the UPower 0.99 series and those releases continue with not yet ready to call UPower 1.0.0. Today marks the release of UPower 0.99.9, which is mostly about fixing bugs / open issues ahead of v1.0.

Recent UPower 0.99 releases have added features like supporting Bluetooth Low-Energy (LE) device batteries, better handling for gaming/input devices, GDBus handling, and a variety of other device support additions.

UPower 0.99.9 has various builf fixes, API documentation fixes, and other functionality fixes. Details on this important Linux desktop user-space code via UPower Git.
