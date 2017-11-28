The UPower power management abstraction layer for Linux systems is out with another pre-1.0 release.
While inching closer to UPower 1.0, out today is UPower 0.99.7. This latest release adds support for Bluetooth LE device batteries and a new --replace command-line switch for the daemon. There are also fixes for some issues.
As outlined in this commit, battery information from Bluetooth LE devices is exposed in a vastly different way from "legacy" Bluetooth devices. UPower now has support for it after BlueZ picked up its support for it back in September in order to report the battery status via UPower for these newer Bluetooth devices.
