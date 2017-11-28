UPower 0.99.7 Brings Bluetooth LE Device Battery Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 November 2017 at 08:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The UPower power management abstraction layer for Linux systems is out with another pre-1.0 release.

While inching closer to UPower 1.0, out today is UPower 0.99.7. This latest release adds support for Bluetooth LE device batteries and a new --replace command-line switch for the daemon. There are also fixes for some issues.

As outlined in this commit, battery information from Bluetooth LE devices is exposed in a vastly different way from "legacy" Bluetooth devices. UPower now has support for it after BlueZ picked up its support for it back in September in order to report the battery status via UPower for these newer Bluetooth devices.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 4.15 Will Treat The HTC Vive VR Headset As "Non-Desktop"
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
Looking At The Power Use From Linux 4.6 To Linux 4.15
Sabrent EC-SS31: A $10 USB 3.1 To SATA 2.5-Inch Drive Adapter
Libre Computer Board Launches Another Allwinner/Mali ARM SBC
Broadcom Hurricane 2 & Allwinner R40 Supported By Linux 4.15
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Ubuntu Boot Times From Linux 4.6 To 4.15 Kernels
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded