UPower is the abstraction layer around batteries and other power devices on Linux. Even with it being years since it was known as DeviceKit-power and seeing many 0.99 updates, the UPower 1.0 release isn't there yet but at least UPower 0.99.11 is now available as their first release since February.
UPower 0.99.11 is the project's first release since formally adopting a Code of Conduct. The CoC used is the common FreeDesktop.org Code of Conduct that is based upon the Contributor Covenant.
UPower 0.99.11 also has split off its HID++ udev rules, hardened its systemd service, punts responsibility for creating /var/lib/upower off to the systemd, and also fixes a number of bugs in this release. This release also includes the 100% burning CPU issue when unplugging a keyboard with external backlight due to an endless loop in select situations.
More details on UPower 0.99.11 via FreeDesktop.org.
