Intel UHD Graphics 630 With Gallium3D Yields Roughly Radeon HD 5750 Linux Performance

For those wondering how Intel's new Gallium3D-based OpenGL driver is performing relative to various NVIDIA and AMD discrete graphics cards, here are some quick tests of older/lower-end parts.
Off Mesa Git with Linux 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, I ran some benchmarks with the Core i9 9900K when using its UHD Graphics 630. The ANV Vulkan driver and new "Iris" Gallium3D drivers were at play. Radeon cards were tested off the same Mesa 19.2-devel snapshot while NVIDIA cards were on their 430 Linux driver.
With this being just a quick one-page article test, I just tossed in some older/lower tier parts I had readily available (many of my low-end dGPUs end up being re-purposed in rackmount systems that are less easy to swap) but included the likes of the GTX 650, GTX 1650, HD 5750, HD 6770, and RX 560. A formal comparison will come once Intel's new Gallium3D driver has been promoted to the default later in the year.
The HD 5750 and HD 6770 are still bound to OpenGL 3.3 until the "soft" FP64 and related bits are all squared away, so as such in some of these games testing those older cards on R600 Gallium3D wasn't there. The UHD Graphics 630 on the Core i9 9900K did run at over half the speed of the Kepler GTX 650.
With DiRT Rally's OpenGL Linux game port is one of the examples of the UHD Graphics 630 graphics performing around the HD 5750 on Mesa 19.2-devel.
There's a Vulkan / Steam Play look at the supported configurations.
DiRT Showdown is another title not running out-of-the-box on the R600 Gallium3D driver and thus none of those older Radeon data points.
