UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux

As we've been expecting to happen with the Linux EFI code being cleaned up before the introduction of a new architecture, the RISC-V patches have been posted for bringing up UEFI boot support.
Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the patch series on Tuesday for adding UEFI support for the RISC-V architecture. This initial UEFI Linux bring-up is for supporting boot time services while the UEFI runtime service support is still being worked on. This RISC-V UEFI support can work in conjunction with the U-Boot bootloader and depends upon other recent Linux kernel work around RISC-V's Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI).
Building off the common (U)EFI code within the Linux kernel, the RISC-V bring-up so far is just over four hundred lines of code. Depending upon how quickly this code is reviewed, the initial UEFI RISC-V support could land for the Linux 5.7 cycle. So far this RISC-V UEFI boot support has been tested under QEMU.
