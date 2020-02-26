UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 February 2020 at 07:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
As we've been expecting to happen with the Linux EFI code being cleaned up before the introduction of a new architecture, the RISC-V patches have been posted for bringing up UEFI boot support.

Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the patch series on Tuesday for adding UEFI support for the RISC-V architecture. This initial UEFI Linux bring-up is for supporting boot time services while the UEFI runtime service support is still being worked on. This RISC-V UEFI support can work in conjunction with the U-Boot bootloader and depends upon other recent Linux kernel work around RISC-V's Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI).

Building off the common (U)EFI code within the Linux kernel, the RISC-V bring-up so far is just over four hundred lines of code. Depending upon how quickly this code is reviewed, the initial UEFI RISC-V support could land for the Linux 5.7 cycle. So far this RISC-V UEFI boot support has been tested under QEMU.
Add A Comment
Related News
OnLogic Teasing EPYC Edge Servers, Rolling Out More Ryzen Mini PCs
VC4 DRM Driver Gets Patched For BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Support
PCI Express 6.0 Reaches Version 0.5 Ahead Of Finalization Next Year
C-SKY CPU Architecture For Linux 5.6 Picks Up Stack Protector, PCI Support
Weekend Discussion: How Concerned Are You If Your CPU Is Completely Open?
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Changes For Tracking Software Rendering, VNC To Toggle Animations