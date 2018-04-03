Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 April 2018 at 07:23 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The kernel lockdown feature further restricts access to the kernel by user-space with what can be accessed or modified, including different /dev points, ACPI restrictions, not allowing unsigned modules, and various other restrictions in the name of greater security. Pairing that with UEFI SecureBoot unconditionally is meeting some resistance by Linus Torvalds.

This thread is what has Linus Torvalds fired up today.

The goal of kernel lockdown, which Linus Torvalds doesn't have a problem with at all, comes down to "prevent both direct and indirect access to a running kernel image, attempting to protect against unauthorised modification of the kernel image and to prevent access to security and cryptographic data located in kernel memory, whilst still permitting driver modules to be loaded." But what has the Linux kernel creator upset with are developers trying to pair this unconditionally with UEFI SecureBoot.

Linus describes Secure Boot as being "pushed in your face by people with an agenda." But his real problem is that Secure Boot would then imply Kernel Lockdown mode. Here's the meat of his argument:
Look at it this way: maybe lockdown breaks some application because that app does something odd. I get a report of that happening, and it so happens that the reporter is running the same distro I am, so I try it with his exact kernel configuration, and it works for me.

It is *entirely* non-obvious that the reporter happened to run a distro kernel that had secure boot enabled, and I obviously do not.

See what the problem is? Tying these things magically together IS A BAD IDEA.

See that aforelinked thread if you want more drama, but his most recent message ends with, "This discussion is over until you give an actual honest-to-goodness reason for why you tied the two features together. No more "Why not?" crap."
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
IBM s390 Continues Working On Spectre Defense With Linux 4.17, VirtIO GPU Emulation
Linux 4.17 Kicks Off Another Busy Cycle
XFS Gets Lazy Time Support In Linux 4.17, Other Improvements
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model Going Into The 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.17 Sees Port To Andes NDS32 CPU Architecture
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM