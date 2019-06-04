UEFI 2.8 Specification Released With REST & Memory Cryptography
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 4 June 2019
The UEFI Forum today announced the release of the UEFI 2.8 specification.

New to UEFI 2.8 for platform firmware is support for the REST software architecture as well as memory cryptography.

The UEFI Forum is hoping the REST support will lead to better interoperability.

The UEFI memory encryption support meanwhile is a UEFI memory map that counts memory ranges that can be protected using CPU memory cryptographic/encryption features, which is useful for the likes of AMD's SME (Secure Memory Encryption).

There is the UEFI 2.8 press release while those looking for all the technical bits can dive right into the updated specifications.
