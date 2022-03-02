UCIe Announced For Fostering An Open Chiplet Ecosystem
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 2 March 2022 at 09:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
The Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) consortium was announced today for fostering an open chiplet ecosystem for future generations of hardware.

The likes of AMD, Intel, Google Cloud, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC, and Arm have bonded together over this Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express consortium in hopes of allowing more customizable chiplet technologies moving forward.

With the planned standard interface for chiplets, it will allow more innovative system designs moving forward with heterogeneous compute engines and accelerators for multi-vendor SoCs. The UCIe 1.0 specification is a standardized die-to-die interconnect with the physical layer, protocol stack, software model, and compliance testing.


This initial specification has already been ratified by its founding members. UCIe leverages PCI Express and Compute Express Link (CXL).

More details on UCIe via today's press release and the new consortium site at UCIexpress.org.
