UBports Is Making Progress With Unity 8 On The Desktop
6 January 2018
While it's approaching one year since Canonical decided to divest from Unity 8 and mobile/convergence, the UBports community continues making some progress in getting their forked desktop environment ready for their forked Ubuntu Touch environment as well as the desktop.

Shared this weekend on YouTube is a new video showing off the current state of Unity 8 on the desktop. Recent work by the UBports folks includes better XMir support so applications like Google Chrome will behave properly, and more.


The UBports folks are also still motivated about getting Android app compatibility with their environment, which they plan to use Anbox to achieve, those details here.

They still have a lot of work ahead of them before everything is fully-baked, but glad to see them continuing to make progress.
