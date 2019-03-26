UBports Ubuntu Touch Continues Pursuing Mir/Unity8, Broad Device Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 March 2019 at 04:03 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 was released earlier this month while the UBports community developers continue working to further along this Ubuntu-based mobile Linux OS.

The UBports crew recently wrapped up their latest community Q&A where they addressed topics around device support, Unity 8 and Mir, and other topics. The highlights come down to:

- UBports currently doesn't engage in any anonymous user-tracking or other metrics gathering to determine their market-share.

- When the Pine phone and Purism Librem 5 are released, UBports still intends on supporting their current line-up of existing devices. Some devices may have issues in the future when UBports' Ubuntu Touch ends up transitioning to systemd due to technical limitations.

- They continue work on Unity 8 and Mir support in their "edge" channel They are still working on stabilizing the support and not yet ready for daily usage.

- UBports still doesn't have a core e-mail app and it's a touchy subject due to many email applications being bloated and other challenges around shipping a default email app. They are encouraging anyone interested to contribute to the Dekko email project.

- UBports is still looking at using Anbox for some level of Android app compatibility, but first they need to work on the rest of their software stack upgrading.

Those wanting to learn more can do so via the UBports.com blog.
