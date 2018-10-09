Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Being Prepped With New Browser, Qt Auto Scaling
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 12 October 2018 at 03:26 PM EDT.
The UBports community that continues to maintain Ubuntu Touch for a range of mobile devices will soon be rolling out Ubuntu Touch OTA-5.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is bringing its new "Morph" web-browser powered by Qt WebEngine to replace the old Oxide-based browser application, support for Qt automatic scaling, Kirigami 2 support, and new community artwork.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 remains based off the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS package set.

More details on the upcoming over-the-air five update via UBports.com.
