UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Planned For Release In November

While the UBports community just released Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 earlier this month, the next over-the-air update is taking shape for release in November.
The UBports crew shared their initial plans today for releasing Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 around mid-November. This next update will be on the small side and mostly about aligning changes that didn't happen for OTA-5. The Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 update will include a fair amount of browser work and optimizations, including hardware optimizations.
While it's not clear if it will make it for OTA-6, they are still working on dropping Oxide from their images and at that point for end-users it will present a big space savings for storage.
UBports hopes to begin pushing out the OTA-6 update around mid-November.
UBports developers are also discussing changes to their release processes in order to ship security updates and minor fixes to their software stack on a more timely basis rather than being limited to big OTA updates.
More details on the current state of UBports -- including a plea for more developers to get involved -- can be found via today's updates on UBports.com.
