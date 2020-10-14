UBports Improving Its Installer For Deploying Ubuntu Touch On Smartphones
14 October 2020
The UBports community that continues advancing the Ubuntu Touch mobile platform has been working on improvements to its installer.

The UBports installer is out with a new beta that enables Samsung support, can now be used behind a network proxy, and has a number of other installation fixes. With this beta, the Google Nexus 6P is also now supported for installing Ubuntu Touch on it.

Past this current beta, developers are working on upgrading the Electron support as well as improvements for handling installs on the Raspberry Pi and Pinebook Pro. Furthermore, enhancing the installer user-interface is also being pursued.

Outside of the installer work, UBports developers are also close to accomplishing Google Pixel 3A phone support along with the Pixel 3A XL is in need of testing.

More details on this and other UBports Ubuntu Touch work via UBports.com.
