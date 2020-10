U-Boot 2020.10 released on Monday as the latest quarterly feature update to this open-source bootloader popular with embedded devices.While not talked about as much as GRUB, U-Boot continues quite successfully in 2020 with appearing on hardware from Chromebooks and plenty of network devices to SpaceX rockets at the opposite end. With U-Boot 2020.10 there are a plethora of changes as usual compared to the previous release, v2020.07.In digging through all the changes over the past three months, some of the U-Boot 2020.10 highlights include:- Support for PCI and xHCI with the Raspberry Pi 4 along with USB keyboard support.- Support for U-Boot to be run as a bootloader for the Xen virtual machine.- Support was added for the SquashFS file-system. Later work this cycle then introduced LZO and zSTD decompression within the SquashFS code and other improvements.- Support for the Arm Total Compute platform.- Support for Octeon TX2 SoC platforms.- Initial platform support for hardware from Arm SoC vendor Nexell.- Many U-Boot x86 improvements, including a generic driver to generate ACPI information for I2C devices and support for using a copy frame-buffer.- Support for updating U-Boot on the Intel Edison using xFSTK.- Generic UDP protocol framework added to the network code.- ROCK PI 4A/4B/4C board support, ODROID Go2, ODROID C4, ODROID-N2, and other boards.- AT91 CPU driver added.- Support for running U-Boot and booting into a Chrome OS image but without verified boot. Also various fixes/improvements for different Chromebooks.- A number of different SiFive RISC-V improvements, including restored support for the HiFive Unleashed to be able to boot.The brief release announcement for U-Boot 2020.10 can be read on the project's mailing list