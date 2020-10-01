U-Boot 2020.10 Released With Many Improvements
U-Boot 2020.10 released on Monday as the latest quarterly feature update to this open-source bootloader popular with embedded devices.

While not talked about as much as GRUB, U-Boot continues quite successfully in 2020 with appearing on hardware from Chromebooks and plenty of network devices to SpaceX rockets at the opposite end. With U-Boot 2020.10 there are a plethora of changes as usual compared to the previous release, v2020.07.

In digging through all the changes over the past three months, some of the U-Boot 2020.10 highlights include:

- Support for PCI and xHCI with the Raspberry Pi 4 along with USB keyboard support.

- Support for U-Boot to be run as a bootloader for the Xen virtual machine.

- Support was added for the SquashFS file-system. Later work this cycle then introduced LZO and zSTD decompression within the SquashFS code and other improvements.

- Support for the Arm Total Compute platform.

- Support for Octeon TX2 SoC platforms.

- Initial platform support for hardware from Arm SoC vendor Nexell.

- Many U-Boot x86 improvements, including a generic driver to generate ACPI information for I2C devices and support for using a copy frame-buffer.

- Support for updating U-Boot on the Intel Edison using xFSTK.

- Generic UDP protocol framework added to the network code.

- ROCK PI 4A/4B/4C board support, ODROID Go2, ODROID C4, ODROID-N2, and other boards.

- AT91 CPU driver added.

- Support for running U-Boot and booting into a Chrome OS image but without verified boot. Also various fixes/improvements for different Chromebooks.

- A number of different SiFive RISC-V improvements, including restored support for the HiFive Unleashed to be able to boot.

The brief release announcement for U-Boot 2020.10 can be read on the project's mailing list.
