The USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode driver will be coming to the Linux 4.19 kernel.
Intel developers have been working on a USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode support for the mainline Linux kernel so it can play nicely with hardware supporting DP displays/adapters over the USB Type-C interface.
That work is now ready for mainline with USB subsystem maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman pulling the USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode support into his usb-next Git branch of material that will end up landing in Linux 4.19.
The new driver is called typec_displayport and is toggled via the TYPEC_DP_ALTMODE Kconfig build switch.
While it's an accomplishment, Red Hat's Hans de Goede did clarify what still needs to happen as well is in the kernel mode-setting (KMS) code for the GPU to enumerate the connected DisplayPort device(s) connected via Type-C. Whether that DRM/KMS side code lands for Linux 4.19 remains to be seen. Additionally, some USB Type-C hardware already handles the alternate mode setup itself within its firmware.
1 Comment