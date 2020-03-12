Turnip Vulkan Driver Lands Transform Feedback Support

The Turnip Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics processors can now handle transform feedback.
With Freedreno Gallium3D being in good standing for open-source OpenGL support on Qualcomm Adreno hardware developed by Google engineers and the open-source community, the attention more recently has been focused on the related "Turnip" driver for Vulkan support.
The latest achievement for Mesa's Turnip driver is supporting Vulkan transform feedback functionality, which was added two years ago for matching the functionality offered by OpenGL Transform Feedback and also helping efforts with Stream-Out for Direct3D-over-Vulkan initiatives.
Turnip's VK_EXT_transform_feedback support was merged overnight for the in-development Mesa 20.1 due out next quarter.
