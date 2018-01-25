Storage-NG Now Active In openSUSE Tumbleweed
SUSE's libstorage-ng back-end for YaST's new low-level storage library is now active within the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed distribution.

Libstorage has traditionally been responsible for SUSE/openSUSE's disk/partition/LVM management and other storage device management. After more than two years of work, libstorage-ng has replaced libstorage within Tumbleweed.

Using libstorage-ng will mean the openSUSE installer can move on to offer better Btrfs multi-device support, BCache SSD/HDD hybrid caching, better encryption features, and other advanced disk features that could not be easily implemented with the old libstorage.

As of openSUSE 20180117, libstorage-ng has replaced libstorage and yast2-storage-ng has replaced yast2-storage.

More details on the libstorage-ng landing and other YaST happenings can be found via this blog post published today covering YaST Development Sprint 49.
