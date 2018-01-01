Tuhi Is A New Project To Support Wacom SmartPads On Linux

Tuhi is a new open-source project started by Red Hat's Peter Hutterer and Benjamin Tissoires to support Wacom SmartPad devices on Linux.Wacom SmartPad devices include the likes of the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate Bamboo Folio, and Intuos Pro Paper although the two latter devices are yet to be supported by Tuhi. While there are drivers and various Wacom Linux support projects over the years, the SmartPad hardware falls into a special case as it's simply not a drawing tablet to serve as an input device on Linux systems.These SmartPad devices are like an offline notepad where users can draw on the device, the stroke data then saved to the hardware's internal memory, and later can be synchronized with the computer via Bluetooth.



Wacom hasn't supported these devices on Linux but Peter and Ben through reverse-engineering have begun the Tuhi project for supporting them. Tuhi has a DBus daemon written in Python and supports Linux's BlueZ Bluetooth stack.



