Tuhi Is A New Project To Support Wacom SmartPads On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 January 2018 at 05:56 AM EST. 7 Comments
Tuhi is a new open-source project started by Red Hat's Peter Hutterer and Benjamin Tissoires to support Wacom SmartPad devices on Linux.

Wacom SmartPad devices include the likes of the Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate Bamboo Folio, and Intuos Pro Paper although the two latter devices are yet to be supported by Tuhi. While there are drivers and various Wacom Linux support projects over the years, the SmartPad hardware falls into a special case as it's simply not a drawing tablet to serve as an input device on Linux systems.

These SmartPad devices are like an offline notepad where users can draw on the device, the stroke data then saved to the hardware's internal memory, and later can be synchronized with the computer via Bluetooth.


Bamboo Spark


Wacom hasn't supported these devices on Linux but Peter and Ben through reverse-engineering have begun the Tuhi project for supporting them. Tuhi has a DBus daemon written in Python and supports Linux's BlueZ Bluetooth stack.


Bamboo Slate


As of writing, Tuhi doesn't yet have a GUI for making it a user-friendly experience for dealing with these offline drawing tablets on Linux.

More details on the Tuhi project via Peter's blog. The Tuhi project is hosted on GitHub.
7 Comments

