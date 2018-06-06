TrueOS To Reinvent Itself As New BSD Platform, Downstream Fork Of FreeBSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 6 June 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Going back to when TrueOS was known as PC-BSD, the operating system has generally been known as a desktop-friendly version of FreeBSD that currently ships with its own Qt5-powered Lumina Desktop Environment while also having a server installer, etc. The folks working on TrueOS at iXsystems are now planning to take TrueOS into a new direction.

TrueOS is going to become a downstream fork of FreeBSD while continuing with innovations like the ZFS file-system by default but also making use of OpenRC as the init system, LibreSSL, and other changes compared to upstream FreeBSD.

TrueOS in turn will become a base that other projects can rely upon, such as other BSD software distributions.

For those that have come to appreciate TrueOS as a "desktop FreeBSD OS", that legacy version will still be around and with the new TrueOS it will be easy to add KDE and other desktop environments.


For those wanting an easy-to-use, desktop-oriented BSD operating system like what TrueOS is today (and formerly PC-BSD), they are announcing Project Trident as the new graphical FreeBSD development focus moving forward. Lumina will still be the default desktop environment along with the legacy TrueOS tools.

More details at TrueOS.org or the new desktop project at Project-Trident.org.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

