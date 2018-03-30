TrueOS 18.03 Released With Spectre/Meltdown Fixes, Package Updates
The crew working on the FreeBSD-derived TrueOS operating system formerly known as PC-BSD have put out a special release of their platform in order to ship the Spectre and Meltdown mitigations.

Originally there wasn't going to be a new TrueOS stable release until June, but TrueOS 18.03 was released today to ship FreeBSD's Meltdown and Spectre patches. This includes all of the fixes applied to upstream FreeBSD, all current Spectre mitigations from FreeBSD HEAD Variant 2, LLVM/Clang 6 with Retpoline support, etc. Users will also need to ensure their system's microcode files are up to date as TrueOS isn't enabling the microcode updater by default.

TrueOS 18.03 has also updated its LibreSSL, ships with the newest browsers, and has 2,461 new packages and 2,984 updated packages while 829 packages were dropped.

More details on TrueOS 18.03 via TrueOS.org.
