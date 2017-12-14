The FreeBSD-based operating system TrueOS that's formerly known as PC-BSD has put out their last stable update of 2017.
TrueOS 17.12 is now available as the latest six-month stable update for this desktop-focused FreeBSD distribution that also offers a server flavor. TrueOS continues using OpenRC as its init system and this cycle they have continued improving their Qt5-based Lumina desktop environment, the Bhyve hypervisor is now supported in the TrueOS server install, improved removable device support, and more.
TrueOS 17.12 is derived from FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT as of earlier this month and it's also pulling in the FreeBSD ports tree as of the end of November.
More details on this great desktop-capable BSD operating system via TrueOS.org.
