Linux-Based TrueNAS SCALE Alpha Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 October 2020 at 03:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The crew at iXsystems this week not only released TrueNAS 12.0 as their convergence of TrueNAS and FreeNAS, but they have also put out an alpha build of TrueNAS SCALE as their new Linux-based offering.

TrueNAS 12.0 is based on FreeBSD while TrueNAS SCALE is their Linux-based platform geared for scale-out, converged, active-active Linux containers with easy-to-manage infrastructure. TrueNAS SCALE is building atop Debian Linux while leveraging much of IXsystems existing engineering around TrueNAS.

Like with TrueNAS itself, TrueNAS SCALE is making use of the OpenZFS file-system for its storage. TrueNAS SCALE also leverages KVM virtualization, Kubernetes, and other Linux technologies.

TrueNAS SCALE is available now in alpha form and intended for one-node deployments. Moving towards the end of the calendar year they expect to reach the beta phase where TrueNAS SCALE will be better suited for cluter setups. In early 2021 they intend for TrueNAS SCALE to be ready for initial home users while in Q2'2021 is when they are aiming for their official release that will also be suitable for business customers.

More details on this alpha-stage release of TrueNAS SCALE 20.10 via the TrueNAS.com forums.
