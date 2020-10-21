TrueNAS 12 Released As The Marriage Of FreeNAS + TrueNAS
OpenBSD 6.8, NetBSD 9.1, and now TrueNAS 12.0 is out... It seems to be BSD release week!

TrueNAS 12.0 is a big release in that iXsystems has unified TrueNAS and FreeNAS into a single code-base. This week's TrueNAS 12.0-RELEASE is the first production release of the unified FreeNAS+TrueNAS platform now known as TrueNAS CORE and then the professional version as TrueNAS Enterprise.

Besides the structural changes, TrueNAS 12.0 brings with it big ZFS improvements in leveraging the OpenZFS 2.0 code-base and all of its shiny new features, support for two-factor authentication, performance improvements in multiple different areas, fusion pools, VPN support, and other additions for this storage-focused BSD platform.

More details on all of the TrueNAS 12.0 changes via the release notes at TrueNAS.com for this network attached storage operating system.
