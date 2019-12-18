AMD Radeon TrueAudio-Next Finally Going Cross-Platform With Linux Support

Hopefully this new CMake cross-platform support will be merged to mainline TrueAudio-Next soon and resulting in an official Linux release. TrueAudio-Next can be used by the likes of Steam and other game engines directly. The last commit to the mainline TrueAudio-Next code-base was actually back in May 2018 so seeing renewed activity in TAN is nice and will hopefully see more work and adoption in 2020.TrueAudio-Next does require working OpenCL support, which means either using the AMDGPU-PRO binary driver or the ROCm OpenCL stack on supported hardware/distributions.