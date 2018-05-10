The latest feature update is now available to AMD's TrueAudio Next solution for delivering advanced audio effects using OpenCL kernels without relying upon any dedicated DSP hardware.
TrueAudio Next 1.2 improvements to its audio convolution algorithm, many optimizations to its Graphics Audio Acceleration Library, support for AMD Resource Reservation, and a number of new samples were added.
Details on TrueAudio Next 1.2 are available via GPUOpen.com.
TrueAudio Next is intended to go with AMD's LiquidVR technology for delivering a "fully immersive and comfortable VR experience" thanks in part to this audio library's dynamic physics-based audio acoustics.
While TrueAudio Next remains open-source via GitHub and is primarily made possible by using the cross-platform OpenCL API, unfortunately, there still is no official Linux support yet but TAN continues targeting Microsoft Windows. Hopefully we will see this changed soon for delivering a better Linux VR audio experience, especially with Steam Audio supporting TrueAudio Next. Overall in many ways Linux audio support remains neglected compared to other operating systems.
