AMD TrueAudio Next 1.2 Released, But Still No Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 May 2018 at 05:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The latest feature update is now available to AMD's TrueAudio Next solution for delivering advanced audio effects using OpenCL kernels without relying upon any dedicated DSP hardware.

TrueAudio Next 1.2 improvements to its audio convolution algorithm, many optimizations to its Graphics Audio Acceleration Library, support for AMD Resource Reservation, and a number of new samples were added.

Details on TrueAudio Next 1.2 are available via GPUOpen.com.

TrueAudio Next is intended to go with AMD's LiquidVR technology for delivering a "fully immersive and comfortable VR experience" thanks in part to this audio library's dynamic physics-based audio acoustics.

While TrueAudio Next remains open-source via GitHub and is primarily made possible by using the cross-platform OpenCL API, unfortunately, there still is no official Linux support yet but TAN continues targeting Microsoft Windows. Hopefully we will see this changed soon for delivering a better Linux VR audio experience, especially with Steam Audio supporting TrueAudio Next. Overall in many ways Linux audio support remains neglected compared to other operating systems.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Sees A Big Update, Prepping For VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing
ROCm 1.8 Beta Packages Available For Radeon GPU Compute/OpenCL Testing
ROCm 1.7.2 Brings Fixes To The Open-Source Radeon Compute Stack
Radeon Software 18.20 Preview Offers Early Support For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS & RHEL 7.5
RADV Enables OoO Rasterization By Default For A 1% Gain
Vega 12/20 Added To AMDGPU LLVM, Confirms New GCN Deep Learning Instructions For Vega 20
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs