Trisquel 9.0 Released - Powered By The Linux 4.15 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 October 2020 at 04:34 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Trisquel 9.0 has been released as one of the few Linux distributions approved by the Free Software Foundation.

Trisquel 9.0 is now the latest version of this 13 year old operating system tracking Ubuntu/Debian while being modified to ensure non-free code is removed among other steps to receive praise from the FSF and Richard Stallman for being one of the few "pure" GNU/Linux platforms.

Trisquel 9.0 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS packages but with various de-blobbing and changes to ensure everything is 100% open-source and compliant with the Free Software Foundation recommendations for code freedom. There is also modifications like using "Abrowser" built off the Firefox sources but with more user privacy minded changes.

Trisquel 9.0 ships with a MATE desktop option as its default environment, Trisquel 9.0 Mini as a lighter-weight spin that uses the LXDE desktop environment, Triskel as a KDE-based spin, Trisquel netinstall as a CLI-only spin, and Trisquel TOAST that uses the Sugar learning platform and intended for childen.

Trisquel 9.0 by default is using a Linux 4.15 kernel. Yes, Linux 4.15 that was released in early 2018 and isn't even one of the Kernel.org LTS kernels and was the original kernel version for Ubuntu 18.04.0.

Given the time it took to get Trisquel 9.0 shipped, many of the packages are already quite dated but with the eventual Trisquel 10.0 should be the switch to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. In kicking off their Trisquel 10 development, they have a new build server provided by the FSF that is built around the 45nm AMD Opteron 6000 series for being freedom respecting with the motherboard running the Libreboot downstream of Coreboot.

Trisquel 9.0 download links and more details via the project site at Trisquel.info.
