FSF-Approved Trisquel 9.0 Reaches Development Milestone Before Ringing In The New Year
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 December 2019 at 06:57 AM EST.
Nearly two years after the release of Trisquel 8, the release of Trisquel 9 "Etiona" for this Free Software Foundation approved Linux distribution is quickly approaching. An alpha/development release of Trisquel 9 is available for testing.

Trisquel 9 remains based upon Ubuntu 18.04 LTS while using the GNU Linux-libre kernel and other modifications to ensure the operating system is 100% free software to the ideals of the FSF. Of course, this means limited hardware support in some areas where binary microcode/firmware is otherwise required.

The current blockers for Trisquel 9.0 are outlined here including new artwork, fixing GTK3 window decorations, and other fixes.

Downloads for the Trisquel 9 development images this week can be obtained via this forum thread.
