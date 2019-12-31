Nearly two years after the release of Trisquel 8, the release of Trisquel 9 "Etiona" for this Free Software Foundation approved Linux distribution is quickly approaching. An alpha/development release of Trisquel 9 is available for testing.
Trisquel 9 remains based upon Ubuntu 18.04 LTS while using the GNU Linux-libre kernel and other modifications to ensure the operating system is 100% free software to the ideals of the FSF. Of course, this means limited hardware support in some areas where binary microcode/firmware is otherwise required.
The current blockers for Trisquel 9.0 are outlined here including new artwork, fixing GTK3 window decorations, and other fixes.
Downloads for the Trisquel 9 development images this week can be obtained via this forum thread.
