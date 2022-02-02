FSF-Tailored Trisquel 10.0 Released - Adds 32-bit Arm, Defaults To GNU Linux-Libre 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 February 2022 at 04:33 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNU --
Trisquel 10.0 was released on Tuesday as the latest major release of this operating system that is one of the few GNU/Linux distributions endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. While it has the blessing of the FSF, it's a bit behind on the software feature front.

Trisquel 10.0 is the FSF-endorsed distribution's rebase to... Ubuntu 20.04 lTS. Two years after the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and two months ahead of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Trisquel 10.0 is now onto this Ubuntu long-term support release. Trisquel 10.0 for meeting the free software requirements defaults to using the GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 kernel by default, which is also a bit unfortunate for a 2022+ distribution considering all of the improvements since in recent kernels. There is though 5.8 and 5.13 based GNU Linux-libre builds available within Trisquel 10.0 as alternatives but surprisingly not any option based on Linux 5.15 LTS.

Besides migrating to an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base, Trisquel 10.0 adds initial support for ARM devices. However, that's an "armhf" target. Next the project will be working towards 64-bit Arm and POWER architecture support. They did drop 32-bit x86 support though with Trisquel 10.


Trisquel 10


Trisquel 10.0 is defaulting to MATE 1.24 as its default desktop, uses Abrowser as a re-branded Firefox derivative, Icedove as a re-branded and privacy-oriented Thunderbird mail client, and has other updated packages like LibreOffice 7.1 and VLC 3.0.

Downloads and more details on Trisquel 10.0 over on trisquel.info.
3 Comments
Related News
x86 Straight Line Speculation Mitigation Being Back-Ported To GCC 11
GCC 12 Moves On To Stage 4 Development With Many New Compiler Features
GCC 12 Ready To Help Fend Off Trojan Source Attacks
GCC 12 Shifting To Stage 4 Development - No Sign Of AMD Zen 4 Support
GNU Linux-libre 5.16 Brings More Firmware Cleansing, Deblobbing
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance