FSF-Tailored Trisquel 10.0 Released - Adds 32-bit Arm, Defaults To GNU Linux-Libre 5.4

Trisquel 10.0 was released on Tuesday as the latest major release of this operating system that is one of the few GNU/Linux distributions endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. While it has the blessing of the FSF, it's a bit behind on the software feature front.Trisquel 10.0 is the FSF-endorsed distribution's rebase to... Ubuntu 20.04 lTS. Two years after the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and two months ahead of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Trisquel 10.0 is now onto this Ubuntu long-term support release. Trisquel 10.0 for meeting the free software requirements defaults to using the GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 kernel by default, which is also a bit unfortunate for a 2022+ distribution considering all of the improvements since in recent kernels. There is though 5.8 and 5.13 based GNU Linux-libre builds available within Trisquel 10.0 as alternatives but surprisingly not any option based on Linux 5.15 LTS.Besides migrating to an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base, Trisquel 10.0 adds initial support for ARM devices. However, that's an "armhf" target. Next the project will be working towards 64-bit Arm and POWER architecture support. They did drop 32-bit x86 support though with Trisquel 10.



